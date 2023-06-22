Hope, Pooran centuries steer West Indies to 101-run win

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran batting against the US in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. - AP

CENTURIES from captain Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran propelled West Indies to a 101-run win over Nepal in the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday.

It was the second win on the trot for West Indies after defeating US by 39 runs.

West Indies got off to a shaky start as they were reduced to 55/3 in the 16th over with Kyle Mayers (one), Johnson Charles (duck) and Brandon King (32) already dismissed.

Hope and Pooran rescued the innings with a 216-run fourth-wicket partnership. Both batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking putting West Indies in control. Pooran fell with the score on 271 in the 44th over for 115 off 94 balls. He struck ten fours and four sixes in his innings. Wickets started to fall regularly as West Indies looked for quick runs in the last few overs.

Hope was the sixth batsman dismissed as West Indies closed on 339/7. Hope made 132 off 129 deliveries with ten fours and three sixes, Rovman Powell chipped in with a brisk 29 off 14 balls and Jason Holder struck 16 not out off ten balls.

Bowling for Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi was the chief destroyer taking 3/52 in ten overs.

In reply, Nepal struggled from the start of the innings and were reduced to 129/6.

Aarif Sheikh fought hard for Nepal hitting 63, but he did not score freely as he faced 93 balls. Gulsan Jha pitched in with 42 off 58 balls.

Fast bowler Jason Holder was the most successful bowler for West Indies snatching 3/34 in ten overs. The trio of Alzarri Joseph (2/45), Akeal Hosein (2/49) and Keemo Paul (2/63) were all among the wickets.

The victory guided West Indies to the top of Group A with four points, ahead of Zimbabwe on net run rate.

The top two teams in the ten-team tournament will qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 339/7 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 132, Nicholas Pooran 115; Lalit Rajbanshi 3/52) vs NEPAL 238 (Aarif Sheikh 63, Gulsan Jha 42; Jason Holder 3/43, Alzarri Joseph 2/45, Akeal Hosein 2/49, Keemo Paul 2/63). West Indies won by 101 runs.