Finance Minister hosts seminar to clear misconceptions on government funding requests

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, on Wednesday, hosted a seminar that was primarily aimed at clearing up common misconceptions about the process for satisfying the request for government funding thus making it more efficient.

The seminar was on the procedures required for accessing funds in the estimates of recurrent expenditure and development programme for ministers, permanent secretaries and deputy permanent secretaries of various ministries, a release from the ministry said.

The event had presentations by the director of budgets of the budget division, who outlined procedures on accessing funds from the budgetary allocation recurrent expenditure, development programme and the infrastructure development fund; and the comptroller of accounts of the treasury division, who presented on the financial management and accounting system of TT.

Both presentations were followed by a question-and-answer session.

The ministry said it hopes the information imparted will provide assistance to accounting officers resulting in improved efficiency and productivity, while operating in an environment of accountability, transparency and integrity.