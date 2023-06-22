Debate rages over LGBT books

Sharon Mangroo -

Social media raged on Tuesday and Wednesday over the presence in RIK Services Ltd Booksellers of books which told the stories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBT+) characters.

While religious organisations questioned the presence of the books, the LGBT+ community questioned the uproar.

Many expressed concerns about whether the books were to be part of the school curriculum, but Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said no changes had been made to the booklist for the academic year 2023/2024.

Inter Religious Organisation of TT (IRO) president Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo, said the presence of the book in TT was a problem.

“The book should be a no-no in this country. I haven’t seen it, but I have heard about it. I think we may have to call on government to go a step further, I would support banning that book. As once a seed is planted, it could be very disruptive to our societies and communities and many of us could lose our children in the long term.

"It may not be immediate, but I must reiterate, we could go down a very dangerous road. I’m not against reading books, but what kind of books? I don’t think we want to plant this seed in our society at this point in time.”

The religious leader called for the segregation of LGBT+ people, and said they should not be mixing with the population.

Catholic School Board president Sharon Mangroo said she did not think it would be on the ministry’s curriculum, which she said was easy to access online.

“It’s very easy to check the Ministry of Education’s curriculum on their website. It’s there, it’s in public, it’s available for anyone to see. I do not know why RIK, you’ll have to ask them why they brought those books in.

"They’re a private company and they brought the books in. But definitely they will not be allowed in any Catholic school, and several of the other denominational boards will say the same thing.”

Meanwhile, activists and members of the LGBT+ community said the outrage around the book was manufactured but predictable.

Pride TT co-founder Kennedy Everett Maraj said the “blatantly homophobic” reaction was “quite disheartening." He said the books were being written for LGBT+ children and parents who are proudly raising their LGBT+ children.

“Our nation will never progress if we continue to deny the existence of LGBT+ people and prevent essential resources to LGBT+ children who face bullying and violence because of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression. These books offer a world of opportunity whereby LGBT+ kids are made to feel seen, heard, and represented in ways they have never experienced. It expands their knowledge, offers hope, and teaches them their lives have greater meaning.”

Masters student Josh Ryan said the whole incident was an example of propaganda and fear-mongering at work. He said LGBT+ books had been on the shelves in TT book stores for years.

“There are no pictures of the contents of the book, just the cover.

"No one bothered to pick up the book and read it and talk about the content. The intent of this misinformation is clearly to deceive the minds of the population against LGBT+ persons. It is evident to me that just the reaction to the cover shows that these people do not want LGBT+ persons to exist.

"The impact this has on LGBT+ youth and people overall, is a feeling of danger and exclusion in their own country.”

Director of the Silver Lining Foundation, Renelle White, said its last national school climate survey revealed that of the over 2,000 students surveyed, 60.1 per cent recognised the presence of LGBT+ students at their school. She said the LGBT+ community deserves to be treated with empathy and love.

“With or without 'rainbow' books, there will be diversity. Through the survey as well as teacher training workshops, SLF seeks to raise awareness of the importance of Inclusivity and multiple voices and narratives. We commend book stores like RIK for having a diverse and wide selection of books that cater to different identities and journeys young people experience as part of growing up. This is a welcomed sign of progress.”

Caiso: Sex and Gender Justice said the uproar over the books showed that “parents are fearful that they are losing control of their children and the information received in school about gender and sexuality might be different to what they are teaching or not teaching at home.”

Director Cathy Shepherd said businesses which provide products and services that cater to the LGBT+ community can give supportive parents access to age-appropriate safe reading materials locally to affirm their children as well as encourage their love for reading and boost literacy.

“Young people who feel attracted to people of the same sex need information and role models to feel like they aren't freaks. Literature is one avenue for finding acceptance. If schools find such books unacceptable additions to the curriculum, they should at least be available for young people to access. Parents of LGBT+ children – and many LGBT+ adults who sensed they were different from childhood – may even find them helpful to understand and accept their children.”

Project and community outreach officer Johannah-Rae Reyes said there was a wider issue of adult literacy and understanding or rather a lack thereof.

“We are having problems with an adult public that is not careful in reading and understanding the material from their children's schools, and a public easily influenced by the anti-trans and anti-LGBT+ rhetoric trickling down from the right-wing conservative US media.

"Further, teachers are not comfortable nor are they equipped to teach on gender and sexuality appropriate for the different age ranges. The concerned parents should approach with new ideas instead of attacking the LGBT+ community who simply wants safe spaces for all children.”