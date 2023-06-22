Damus launches new website

Damus new website, MyDamus.com (Photo courtesy Damus Building Solutions) -

Damus Building Solutions launched its new website, MyDamus.com, on Friday with the purpose of making the website run faster, easier to navigate and more user-friendly.

A release from Damus said its team took months building this new site from scratch and among the new feature are search function and resources.

It said as a leading innovator in roofing, it was important to make its information – solutions, product features and services – easily accessible for current and prospective clients.

The release said users are asked to identify themselves as either a home owner or contractor for better service, as each journey will be different.

The latest drone technology will also be used as a way of tracking orders.

In addition, Damus has also partnered with Resscott to bring solar-engineered solutions to its clients. It plans to offer bulk packages where it can incorporate solar solutions into the roof installations and this service is available for residential and commercial clients.

It added that Bill Pay will also be making its way to Damus, along with Damus' Live project. More information on those is yet to come.

Damus is also set to introduce a D-fence system, which is a pre-painted security fencing system that is customisable and easy to instal.