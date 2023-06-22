Combat crime: establish a neighbourhood watch group

These days, everyone is concerned about crime. The cost of security – to businesses and even the average citizen – is increasing. Communities have expressed that they feel besieged, and while some may have home security systems, others may not be able to afford them.

One tried-and-true approach (which costs nothing) to preventing crime and enhancing community safety is literally to look out for your neighbour through a neighbourhood crime watch (NCW) programme.

The TT Chamber introduced the programme over two decades ago, using a successful international model, and today it is still administered by the Crime and Justice Committee.

Our local communities are built on the strength and personalities of the residents and families living in these areas. NCW is a partnership between residents of a community and the police to improve safety in that particular area and help avert crime. Neighbours working together can effectively combat crime in their community, especially through proven prevention strategies.

Darrin Carmichael, NCW programme co-ordinator, says, “I am a firm believer in the power of our communities to have a direct impact upon crime through collaborative effort.

"Setting up an NCW group is free of charge and helps to build resilience and restore a sense peace and security to residents. Think of it this way: neighbourhoods aren’t built but are made safe by the people who live and work in them.”

Carmichael, who has been doing yeoman service for over 20 years, meets with residents in the initial stages to advise them on setting up a group and is always available to provide guidance.

The overall objective of NCW is to have residents in a community look out for each other and report suspicious happenings or criminal activities. Because the programme is run by the residents of the community, it involves neighbours getting to know each other and encouraging collaboration in their own interest.

Anyone living in TT can establish and/or be part of a NCW group. It does not matter where you live, what type of housing or whether or not you have a family. The only two requirements are that you want to start a group and can influence your neighbours to commit to being a part of the group.

The initial meeting typically discusses crime in the police division into which the community falls, how you can make your home more safe and secure, how and when to contact the police, the requirements of the NCW programme, and how and why it works. Examples of what other NCW community groups are doing will also be shared. Once in place, communities with an NCW can opt for appropriate signage to identify the participating community with the national programme.

Going forward, it is recommended to meet at least once every three months, but meetings can be scheduled at any time throughout the year, based on the neighbours' availability. Setting up an NCW requires that a roster of members' names and other contact information be completed. A neighbourhood map must also be developed. Both of these will be brought to the meeting and a block captain as well as an alternate selected.

CEO of the TT Chamber Stephen de Gannes noted, “Communities tend to know who the troublemakers are and where the particular risks lie. NCW offers a way to be impactful without resorting to vigilante action, since it works hand in hand with the police. The model has been tried and tested locally, both as an anti-crime measure and as an impetus for community action.”

The above article is courtesy the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce. If you are interested in setting up a neighbourhood crime watch, contact the chamber via e-mail: neighbourhoodwatch@chamber.org.tt; phone: 637-6966; visit the website: https://crimestopperstt.com/resources/neighbourhood-watch/