Tobago’s unflattering history

Dr Rita Pemberton -

Rita Pemberton

THE feature of Tobago’s historical past that is most generally known is that it changed hands 33 times, which is said to be the most frequent in the Caribbean.

To some this is an outstanding historical development, a positive index of the island’s appeal, which made it the object of European desire, and a trophy island.

Throughout the 16th century, European interest in the smaller Caribbean islands was restricted to ports of call for refitting, repairing or revictualling passing ships.

Up to that point, Tobago belonged to the First Peoples, who guarded their land jealously, chasing away some of the earliest ventures, and successfully preventing long-term European settlements until the 18th century.

European interest in Tobago resulted from the desire for colonies, which were symbols of power in Europe, and potential economic benefits from colonies, which were expected to bring wealth to the coloniser. This led nations, individual rulers, small governing units and minor European countries to try to possess it to establish themselves as imperial powers, extract economic benefits and earn respect in European affairs.

The aspirants to possession of Tobago included established imperial powers: Spain, by virtue of the papal bull which divided the world between Spain and Portugal; France and Britain, whose rulers were determined to challenge the papal division; Britain, which valued the island as a military establishment; Holland, to expand its trading network; the Duchy of Courland, whose Duke Jacobus wanted Tobago as a depot for the sale of enslaved Africans and to relieve overpopulation in the duchy; Sweden, whose rulers sought an imperial presence in the region.

Pirates found it an ideal location to prey on passing ships; and it was sought by Puritans from Barbados, for whom the licentious atmosphere in Barbados was intolerable.

Scouts from the interested parties reported that the island was unoccupied by Europeans and offered potential for development, and the most urgent need was to remove the nuisance of the savage, hostile First People.

The ambitions of this diverse group resulted in cut-throat competition for possession of Tobago. News of the presence of one European group caused consternation among the other hopefuls and sharpened their determination to destroy that settlement and establish their own colony.

In this way a chain reaction of settlement, destruction and resettlement made Tobago a hotbed of European rivalry. This was one of the main factors which caused the island to shift from one European coloniser to another. But this changing presence had its costs.

The First People paid the first price. They were targeted for removal by groups which attempted to build settlements. The main interest of the Spanish was to capture First People to provide labour in mines, pearl fisheries and plantations in other Spanish colonies.

Although some agreements were made with European groups, the First People fought against the invaders; in addition, they were drawn into rival conflicts where some met their deaths. As European activity increased, the First People population decreased. By the time Tobago was ceded to Britain in 1763, the First People population was decimated.

Secondly, environmental change came with planting a colony, which meant clearing the land and building on it. It also meant reducing the space available to support the lifestyle of the First People.

The frequent clashes between rivals resulted in wholesale destruction of settlements by burning crops and buildings, which also added to the environmental costs.

In 1658 conflict broke out between the Courlanders and the Dutch, and in 1674 between the British and the Dutch. In 1665 Jamaican buccaneers raided the Dutch settlement, destroyed sugar works, burning buildings and looting stores and produce, until the British negotiated a truce with them.

There were subsequent battles in which the French decimated the Dutch, followed by British/Dutch, when the British were victorious, and then French/Dutch encounters, when the Dutch were vanquished. In all cases there was repeated destruction of crops and buildings.

Thirdly, each European settlement resulted in changes in the composition of the population, which included introducing captive Africans to provide labour for buildings and for establishing plantations.

The Africans were also used to increase the European fighting forces. Africans were made to fight against Africans in conflicts that had noting to do with them, and during which numbers met their deaths. Those not killed in battle were captured by the victor and taken to another of its colonies. For example, after the Dutch/French war, the French took the African population captive. They searched the forest for those who used the war to escape to freedom, and carried them to Martinique.

During the Battle of Roodklyp Bay in 1677, the Dutch placed their 300 enslaved Africans in one stores ship and all the women and children and aged and sick men in another, anchored behind the warships. The French sank them, killing all the occupants. There is no evidence of a residual presence of the Africans brought to the island by the Courlanders and the Dutch.

Fourthly, the island suffered from multiple imperial administrations whose focus was on concerns beyond Tobago. The Dutch attempted the first European settlement in 1627, with the larger aim of facilitating trade with Trinidad. News of this settlement alarmed the Spanish authorities, who expressed concern about the security of Spanish settlement in Trinidad.

Raids by the First People and disease caused the demise of the Dutch settlement, and the survivors sought refuge in a Dutch settlement in Guyana, which was destroyed by the Spanish. Then the British laid claim to Tobago when they heard the Dutch were attempting to establish another settlement there.

During the 17th century, the activities of Europeans in Tobago were not simply stimulated by love and desire for Tobago, but related to its role in attaining their wider imperial aims. The important planks of these aims were preventative and facilitative. It was considered essential to prevent rival control of the island which could affect their ambitions and at the same time, prevent Tobago being used to empower these rivals in the race for colonies, which would enhance power in Europe.

In addition, it was considered essential to keep the island free from an inhibiting foreign presence to ensure the success of imperial policy.

Tobago was a pawn in European rivalry, and the resulting frequent contests in and over it ultimately made it easier for one European power to bring the island under its control.