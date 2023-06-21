Still no ID for bodies found in Chaguanas, Barrackpore

File photo -

The bodies of two men found in separate incidents a day apart had not been identified up to Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday at around 8.10 am, a 61-year-old gardener who went to check on his crops at Barrackpore Field Road, off Wilson Road, saw a man’s body in the agricultural area, near a pond, and alerted the police.

The body had a wound to the head and a colostomy bag attached to the stomach. The dead man was of mixed descent and had short hair. He wore a black jersey, white vest, and blue three-quarter pants.

Newsday learnt the victim fitted the description of someone from Golconda in San Fernando. But the police said there was no confirmation.

Meanwhile, they are also trying to identify the man whose body was found on Tuesday morning at Lalla Street in Chaguanas. He was of African descent, dark brown in complexion, medium-built, and about five foot nine inches tall. He was bareback and wore jeans.

The victim had chop wounds and an eyewitness told investigators that the killer deliberately ran over him with a silver Kia Sportage.

Residents reported seeing a man of East Indian descent chopping and beating him.

The attacker got into the SUV and drove over the victim several times. He then got out, dragged the motionless victim into a nearby drain and left him for dead.

It is believed there were other people in the SUV.

No one has been arrested in either case Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are leading investigations.

Anyone with information can call the police at 555, 999, 911, or the nearest police station.