Soca Warriors to play St Kitts/Nevis in Gold Cup opener

Soca Warriors will face St Kitts/Nevis on June 25 in their group A of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. - Jelani Beckles

THE Soca Warriors will play St Kitts/Nevis in their opening Group A match of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup tournament on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, US, at 3.30 pm.

St Kitts/Nevis sealed a spot in the Gold Cup after defeating French Guiana in the second round of the Gold Cup qualification tournament at DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday night. St Kitts/Nevis won on penalties 4-2 after regulation time ended 1-1.

After the match against St Kitts/Nevis, TT will play Jamaica on June 28 at 7.30 pm followed by US on July 2 at 7 pm.

The Gold Cup will be hosted by US and Canada from Saturday to July 16.