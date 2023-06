Soca Kings inch past Scorchers by five runs

((((CROP OUT PLAYER IN YELLOW)))) Soca Kings’ Kirstan Kallicharan top-scored with 29 runs. - FILE PHOTO

SOCA Kings escaped with a five-run win over Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the Dream XI TT Cricket Board T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Kirstan Kallicharan struck 29 to steer Soca Kings to 102/6 in ten overs. Jesse Bootan chipped in with 23 and off spinner Bryan Charles grabbed 3/25 for Scorchers.

In reply, Scorchers fell just short closing on 97/5 in ten overs as Soca Kings prevailed with a five-run win. West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva continued his form with 41 and Dexter Sween contributed 30. Spinner Jon Russ Jagessar grabbed 2/16 for Soca Kings.

In the other match affected by rain, Steelpan Players recorded an eight-wicket win over Giants TT by Maq Group.

Summarised Scores:

SOCA KINGS 102/6 (10 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 29, Jesse Bootan 23; Bryan Charles 3/25) vs FIDES LTD SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 97/5 (10 overs) (Joshua Da Silva 41, Dexter Sween 30; Jon Russ Jaggesar 2/16). Soca Kings won by five runs.

GIANTS TT 79/3 (9 overs) (Suraj Seepaul 32 not out, Mark Deyal 18) vs STEELPAN PLAYERS (Revised Target) 87/2 (7.4 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 65 not out, Jyd Goolie 16 not out; Justyn Gangoo 2/1) Players won by eight wickets.