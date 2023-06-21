Port of Spain cops arrest five, seize ammo in Belmont

A magazine and 39 rounds of ammunition were found and seized at a house in Belmont Valley Road, early on Wednesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police arrested five men and seized ammunition for rifles and pistols at a house in Belmont early on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force and the police canine unit visited a house on Belmont Valley Road at around 4.05 am and found a black plastic bag containing 23 rounds of 9-mm ammunition, 13 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and four rounds of .40 ammunition.

Five men who were in the house were arrested and taken to the Besson Street and Carenage police stations, where they are expected to be charged for the ammunition.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Maharaj and Snr Supt Daly and led by ASP Walker and Insp Khan with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Huggins, Williams, PC Nunes, Garraway, Boucaud, Blades, Khamchan, Cupidore and WPC Rose.