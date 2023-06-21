Phone stuck somewhere in postal service

THE EDITOR: I am sending this letter in the hope that someone from the postal services or its line ministry reads it and is stung into action.

I sent a parcel to my partner in Tobago (I am in the UK) on April 5 and it arrived in Trinidad on April 17. After a long delay due to Customs, it arrived in Tobago some 12 days ago, but to date, it has not been delivered to her post office at Goodwood.

I have been in endless contact via e-mail with customer service, who are unable to explain what is the reason for the holdup. My partner badly needs the phone I've sent.

I have never been able to get the name of someone in authority with whom I can raise this matter. Help!

ANTHONY WHITE

United Kingdom