Obika needed fresh political oxygen

File Photo

THE EDITOR: Humans need to breathe oxygen in order to live.

Political oxygen is also a necessity in order for any political party to remain viable especially in the eyes of a discerning voting public.

It is my view that former senator Taharqa Obika, at the age of 40, must have found himself gasping for breath within the United National Congress, which is unfortunately now bedridden in the political Intensive Care Unit.

Remarks are being made on social media about the PNM collecting UNC political garbage. Another own goal from the UNC's followers for choosing to describe living, breathing, patriotic humans capable of winning precious votes as garbage.

The UNC at this point in time is unlikely to win any general election in the next 15 years.

Let us not mince words. Fifteen years or more is time-wasting for any ambitious person hoping to serve their country in the area of governance.

Shall we just say a man's gotta do what a man's gotta do? Or do we say political timing is of the essence?

The PNM is always happy to assist people genuinely interested in joining with it in serving up good governance. There is always plenty of fresh air for all citizens wishing to politically breathe within the PNM.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin