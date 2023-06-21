Minister grateful for bus from Chinese for Lady Hochoy Home

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has thanked the Chinese government for donating a bus to the Lady Hochoy Home for special needs children, saying it will be a valuable asset in enhancing the home's activities.

Cox spoke at a handing-over ceremony at the Chinese Embassy on Long Circular Road, Maraval, on Wednesday.

In a media release from the ministry on Wednesday, Cox praised China's commitment to promoting the development of the differently abled to create a more inclusive society.

She added that China's interest in the home began when Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2013.

Referring to past donations of a minibus and medical supplies during the covid19 pandemic, Cox said thebus would ensure residents were better connected to programmes and other activities off the premises.

"Access to reliable transportation is of utmost importance for persons with disabilities. This bus does not only provide an opportunity for the children and the staff to commute back and forth butconnects them to programmes, institutions, services and communities."

Cox said TT is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Article Nine of the convention promises appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the differently abled have equal access to transport.

She said her ministry, through the Disability Affairs Unit, would continue working to improve the lives of people with special needs through advocacy, sensitisation campaigns and training.

Cox also commended the Lady Hochoy Centres for working with people placed in their care and promised continued support from her ministry.

The media release also said Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qiu commended Cox for her work in the ministry.