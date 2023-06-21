I support call for paternity leave

THE EDITOR: I wish to add my voice and full support to president of the Single Fathers Association Rondell Feeles' call for fathers to get paternity leave to support their wives or partners when a new baby is in the picture.

Mothers of newborns need as much support as possible since many of them experience post-partum depression and need as much rest as possible to recover from the trauma of giving birth.

If fathers are able to get, as a minimum, one month paternity leave, to support the mothers, I am sure that time would make a lot of difference in all of their lives – newborn included.

I really cannot understand in the year 2023 why there is no proper legislation in place for something as serious as this. We really are a backward rock in the Caribbean Sea. Steups.

Now I would like to firmly add that the paternity leave should not be given out just like that.

There must be documented proof that the man seeking such leave is indeed the baby's biological father.

DNA tests should be mandatory, especially for unmarried couples. In fact, DNA tests should be mandatory before a man is allowed to sign a birth certificate. There should be proper transparency in this matter.

It is high time for us to get serious to allow paid paternity leave for a period of a minimum of 31 days. Every help and support that can be given to expectant mothers should be given, including allowing paid time off for the father to be able to give this support.

JEANIE ALI

Via e-mail