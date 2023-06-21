Energy Chamber calls for swift, transparent probe into fatal NiQuan accident

In this April 7, 2021 file photo security guards screen a driver entering the NiQuan Energy in Pointe-a-Pierre after a explosion at the plant. A report on the incident has not been made public. - FILE PHOTO/ROGER JACOB

THE Energy Chamber is calling for an urgent, detailed investigation into the death of an employee at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Chamber said it welcomed the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries forming a team to investigate the incident.

“We urge a detailed, expeditious investigation and timely sharing of its findings. The safety of every employee remains a critical priority for the industry, and we hope that the outcome of the investigation will be used to enhance safety policies and practices to avoid such tragedies in the future.”

Last Thursday, Massy Energy employee Allan Lane Ramkissoon was injured in a fire at the company's gas-to-liquids plant. In a release on Sunday, the company said he died at a specialist burns unit at a Colombian hospital.

This is the second incident at the plant. In April 2021, the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup, which the company described as “a serious equipment failure.”

While the Energy Chamber is calling for transparency in the outcome of the investigation into Ramkissoon’s death, the Prime Minister told Parliament on Tuesday he was unsure whether the report could be made public. He added that the findings of the 2021 investigation by NiQuan cannot be made public either.

"If it can be made public under the specific authorities, then it will be. If it's, on the other hand, a report coming from the company, then of course, we have constraints," Rowley said.

He added: "It all depends on what the report is and whose report it is. But once the circumstances and the legal authorities permit, then the relevant minister would make that commitment. I would not presume to make it.

"These things are guided by commercial controls and legal controls."