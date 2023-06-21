Don't crow over voice

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THE EDITOR: Tobago's politicians, be they active, armchair or wheelchair-bound, really have a morality of their own.

How else does one rationalise the hemming and hawing over a voice note which, depending on who is prattling, is expanding on a daily basis to the level of a capital offence.

So, if you ask Kelvon Morris, he will explode and scream, "It's corruption on a massive scale," and, "Tobagonians are being shamed."

Clearly, Mr Morris forgets he is a member of a party that has short-changed and mismanaged Tobago's affairs for some 25 years. Yet he now feels or pretends that he has been cleansed sufficiently to be returned to office on the strength of a voice note.

Kelvon, Dennis the Menace and others forget how Tobagonians got shafted to build an airport when residents were kicked out of their family heirlooms, so that the PNM could say, "We built an airport."

Today, they are apologising door to door. Indeed, it is the Tobago MPs who are the authority on "p--s poor" when it comes to the Tobago ferries.

What's their strategy? Vote for our propaganda, because of a voice note?

Same goes for not so-wise Solomon Duke.

This is a man who shamed the PSA when he was at the helm. Here is a man who has cases pending in the courts. Yet clearly, he does not see the mote in his own eye.

Talk about sleeping with the devil.

Another critic is a former know-it-all Tobago public servant who lost office because of some comess that had a ring and a bang. Now they and others coming to talk about how Tobago carnival not profitable.

They feel we, the people, don't see the politics, when the TTPS can say that an investigation is under way and assigned senior investigators, including one who lost a serious case against a media house over what was deemed an unconstitutional search.

Is any investigation under way into any PNM supporters who post videos online with a racist slant and urging people to drive people of a certain ethnicity out?

No! But they have resources to send police officers over to Tobago to probe a voice note.

They have jeep-loads of police and licensing officers to terrorise drivers, instead of securing the roads.

And then there is the Prime Minister who says he is the prime minister of Tobago as well as Trinidad, and if they (in Tobago) break any laws, then he will intervene. Yet he leads a government whose members should be before the courts what about land deals, children holding firearms on restricted army space and missing funds over a zip line.

Left to them, Tobago will end up just like Haiti.

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James