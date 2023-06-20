Woodland residents defy ministry warning, continue to 'fix' riverbank

Woodland residents fill sandbags to be used in an effort to reinforce the banks of the New Cut River in Penal on Sunday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

ACTIVISTS of South Oropouche on Monday continued their bid to fix their local riverbank in spite of calls by the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) to desist on the grounds that their efforts could allegedly end up worsening the very flooding they were meant to alleviate.

South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group head Edward Moodie told Newsday his group had been visited by MoWT's Drainage Division on Monday morning but were continuing their ongoing efforts. Newsday had reported the residents using sandbags to repair the embankment of the New Cut Channel River, on Sunday.

However, the ministry in a statement on Monday said its Drainage Division knew about breached areas at the north and south banks of the New Cut Channel owing to heavy rainfall and after flooding last Sunday. It had done a detailed assessment of damage to the embankment and determined a short-term and long-term solution.

"Additionally, surveys have been completed to effect permanent repair works."

The ministry said the tender-development process for those works was well under way, and work would commence after completion of the procurement process.

"While the ministry empathises with the flood victims and understands the frustration and anxiety of residents, members of the community are strongly advised to refrain from engaging in any unsanctioned repair works as an unapproved plan is likely to cause accelerated deterioration and can increase flooding in the area."

Despite any urgency, a proper engineered restoration of the embankment was crucial to prevent future occurrences, the statement said, promising to expedite its efforts.

On Monday, Moodie spoke to Newsday by phone from the site of his group's continuing efforts at New Cut Channel River.

Moodie was thoroughly unimpressed by the ministry's statement, accusing the it's contractor of shoddy work in the past.

He said, "The entire bank is failing now as we speak."

"We see more and more bits falling away. The entire block is failing as we speak."

He said it was high tide and water was flowing into Woodland. Moodie feared what damage the next rainfall could bring.

"We need an emergency intervention from the Drainage Division," he said.

Moodie said three tropical depressions were forming in the Atlantic Ocean to head in TT's direction and bring woes.

Denying claims that his group's actions could worsen the damage to the river bank, he said they were not building on the riverbank but creating a tyre wall between the river and the river bank.

Moodie said ministry staff had allegedly relied on his group's efforts to learn what was happening on the river and access critical areas.

"We are still down here. We haven't finished as yet. This is about people's lives."