Venezuelans update info for work permits

Three different groups of Venezuelans arrived at Immigration on Henry St, Port of Spain on Monday to process their legal documents. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Venezuelans registered with the TT government and who have work permits began updating their documents at the Immigration Divisions on Tuesday.

On Henry Street, Port of Spain, hundreds of Venezuelans arrived early.

Three rows of immigrants were seen. Some Venezuelans told Newsday they were there to make their mandatory monthly presentation for arrests or processing of documents, others were going to look for deportation orders issued by the court and a third group was summoned to deliver documents to have their work permits extended.

Last week, a statement from the Ministry of National Security said Venezuelans with a registration card would have their permits extended until December 31.

On Tuesday, the process of updating the data of this group of 9,000 Venezuelans began. They have until July 28 to deliver their documents to Immigration officers at San Fernando, Scarborough and Port of Spain.

Olennys Palomo and her husband Rosmel Correa said the process in Port of Spain was quick and easy.

“The officers receive the documents, review them to verify everything is complete, and then we only have to wait for the call to return for the stickers to certify the extension of the work permit,” said Palomo.

She hoped the new renewal would be the basis for a longer extension.

“I think the TT government can establish a work permit for a longer duration. Coming to Immigration every six months to renew documents creates delays and complications for the officers, us and the employers who need us.”

The Venezuelans must bring an immigration form, an earlier registration card, photos of themselves and any registered children, and a police certificate of good character.

They must also take their registered children's birth certificates and passports or ID cards.