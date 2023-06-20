[UPDATED] Kamla: PNM members trying to join UNC too

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants the public to know that while some members of her party may have left for another, "many" PNM members have also shown interest in joining the UNC.

However, she said the UNC does not want any "PNM rejects."

She was speaking at a UNC rally on Monday night at the Aranguez North Secondary School.

Last week, former UNC senator and chief economist at the Office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika joined the PNM.

Before that, three UNC local councillors also switched sides to the PNM.

Persad-Bissessar said all "Judases" will find their judgment day.

"Their day will come," she said.

But she sought to make it clear it is not a one-sided affair. She said many people from the PNM have approached the UNC.

"Doh feel no PNM eh coming to us, you know. Talk to our membership, talk to our leadership.

"We don't want PNM rejects! But any good, law-abiding citizens who are there looking for a home, welcome into the house of the rising sun."

She said the UNC will not pay "no 30 pieces of silver" to bring in PNM rejects.

She believes the PNM is embarrassed, humiliated and hurt, as the Prime Minister is "humiliating the loyal PNM supporters who have sacrificed for years for their party.

"I cannot image how hurt loyal PNM supporters must feel who have been labouring in the vineyard for decades and now, no recognition from Rowley for them. Instead, they see other people who bad-talking the PNM just yesterday coming now today and being lifted up and celebrated over the loyal PNM people.

"That will never happen in the UNC," she added.

She said all "jumpers" will sink with the PNM.

She urged her supporters to show love to everyone.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid also spoke about UNC members who moved to the PNM.

It was reported that Obika said comments made by Nakhid further prompted him to leave the party.

Nakhid said when he told Persad-Bissessar about this, she said: "Let him go with love."

However, Nakhid – admitting he might get a "tongue-lashing" for doing so – sought to respond to Obika. He said Obika had been cheering him on for the very comments in question."All of a sudden, I am the reason that he left the UNC."

He said while he will heed Persad-Bissessar's call, Obika should not speak about him.

"Nobody knows anybody's circumstances here. I don't know what is your circumstance at home. Maybe you need to go, but don't put Nakhid name in your mouth as no (sic) scapegoat. Don't try to be no (sic) moral arbiter here for the UNC."

He added, "The UNC is the party that stands in the gap for all the people of TT."

Persad-Bissessar said she had trouble "holding down" Nakhid, as he was "ripped and raring to go at certain people...

"I say let them go. They will face their judgment day. We are not God."

