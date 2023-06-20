Unidentified man shot dead in Arima

Stock photo

Police are trying to identify a man who was shot dead in Arima on Monday night.

Police said officers were on patrol at around 11.25 pm on Monday when they received a report of a body found in Brazil Road, Wallerfield.

They found the body of a man of East Indian descent bleeding from gunshot wounds to the face and back of the head.

Investigators said the man was dark brown in complexion and long black hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black slippers.

A district medical officer declared the man dead.

Crime scene investigators found a bullet at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

There have been 269 murders for the year so far compared to 243 for the same period last year.

For the month of June there have been 28 murders thus far compared to 20 for the same period last June.