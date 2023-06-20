TTCB proud of record number of sponsors

TTCB president Azim Bassarath - FILE PHOTO

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) said it's positive approach to attracting sponsorship is reaping rewards as it is enjoying the greatest level of support in its 43-year history for its tournaments this season.

In a TTCB press release on Tuesday, former TTCB executive member Dr Allen Sammy commended the TTCB for the "unprecedented show of support" for national youth development, and the governing body for cricket.

Sammy, the chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, said what makes the feat much more remarkable is the fact that efforts to attract widespread corporate and individual sponsorship have always been a challenge over the years.

The TTCB said most national sports organisations are hamstrung in their respective initiatives by lack of funding and are often featured pleading for monetary assistance.

However, the TTCB said after the lifting of the covid19 restrictions in 2021, it embarked on an ambitious mandate to expand its range of competitions at every age group.

Sammy noted that the TTCB, under president Azim Bassarath. not only expanded its outreach to high-level youth, and women's participation, but also offered more opportunities to senior players to address the national selectors for the Four-Day, and 50-Overs Super Cup regional tournaments put on by Cricket West Indies.

To date, eight sponsors have underwritten 22 tournaments for the season.

The TTCB hailed the government as a major player and pillar of support through the Sports Company, and the Sport and Culture Fund in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The S&C Fund has supported all nine senior tournaments including the Premierships I and II League, and T20 Festival. In addition, it assisted with the novel four-team Under-16 and Under-19 Cup tournaments.

Scotiabank's support for more than a decade continues through the TTCB’s youth development programme for Under-13 and Under-15 cricketers.

The Price Club Supermarket has matched this goodwill with its sponsorship of the North/South Classics for Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 Classics.

The Price Club, who has joined with the TTCB in a strong partnership starting pre-covid19, also sponsored the Under-17 Inter Zone competition.

Other sponsors who have also responded to CWI vice-president Bassarath’s call for assistance include Dream 11, the India-based sports platform, which has so far staged four T10 Trinidad Blast tournaments at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The fast-paced version of the game provides entertainment and avenues for scores of cricketers, not normally in the national framework, to steal the spotlight and earn much-needed revenue in a franchise set-up that is live-streamed on the internet.

The latest show of corporate responsibility was demonstrated by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd which came on board for the Premier I and II T20 Festival.

Also joining the TTCB family this season is Point Lisas Steel Products Ltd, sponsors of the Under-19 Inter Zone Tournament, which has pledged its support for the next two years.

Soca Kings, a group of south Trinidad businessmen assisted in restoring the historic North/South Classic which is viewed by many as the most competitive and prestigious annual tournament featuring the best players bidding for national selection before the Regional Four-Day Tournament.

Namalco Construction Company Ltd also bought into the TTCB's vision for a tournament that transitions players from the Under-19 level to senior representation, by sponsoring the Under-23 Cup.

Sammy, who has been involved with the TTCB in various capacities since its inception in 1980, said Bassarath and his executive team must be congratulated for setting the platform to engage all age groups in competitive events at every level, which is key to restoring cricketing pride to TT.

The TTCB matches were played at the top venues including the Queen’s Park Oval, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, and community grounds around the country, offering the public entertainment during the day and under lights.

The TTCB said its programme also created numerous opportunities for service providers to grow, extend their businesses and carve out a place in the sport industry.