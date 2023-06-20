Soca Warriors draw 0-0 with Haiti in Gold Cup warm-up

Trinidad and Tobago's Soca Warriors played to a goalless draw against Haiti, on Tuesday, at District Park, Palm Beach, Florida. - TTFA Media

The Soca Warriors drew their final 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup warm-up match 0-0 against Haiti at District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday.

TT will play in Group A of the Gold Cup against Jamaica, US or St Kitts and Nevis/French Guiana.

TT will kick off their Gold Cup campaign against either St Kitts/Nevis or French Guiana on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

The second round Gold Cup qualification match between St Kitts/Nevis and French Guiana is scheduled to be played on Tuesday night. The winner will qualify for Group A.

Haiti also used the training match against TT as part of their Gold Cup preparation as they will feature in Group B alongside Mexico, Honduras and Qatar.

TT have been unbeaten in 2023 under head coach Angus Eve.

TT started the year with a 2-0 win over St Martin in an international friendly. In two international friendlies against Jamaica, TT won the first clash 1-0 and drew the second encounter 0-0.

The unbeaten streak continued with a 3-0 win over Bahamas in the Concacaf Nations League B competition which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Nicaragua in the same league. In their latest friendly, TT got past Guatemala 1-0.