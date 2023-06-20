Sean Paul continues to tap into Latin music market, drop hits

Sean Paul continues to deliver hits with some of the hottest names in Latin music. - Courtesy Overtime Media

Award-winning reggae-dancehall superstar Sean Paul has been on a roll this year, delivering hit after hit with some of the hottest names in Latin music.

From his collaboration with Karol G on Karmika, which topped Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, to his recent release with Feid on Niña Bonita, which has amassed over 100 million streams, Sean Paul has proven once again why he is one of the most versatile and influential artists in the industry.

In the midst of his international releases, Sean Paul has released a reggae, lovers rock single Rebel Time, featuring legendary Jamaican singer Beres Hammond. The song, which was produced by Sean Paul’s own label Dutty Rock Productions along with the great Sly Dunbar, is a tribute to the roots and culture of reggae music, with a modern twist. It fuses elements of lovers’ rock with modern dancehall.

Rebel Time showcases Sean Paul’s signature flow and Hammond’s soulful vocals, over a catchy and uplifting riddim, said a release from Overtime Media. It is a testament to the enduring legacy of Jamaican music and the importance of persistently exploring ways to evolve and innovate within the genre.

Rebel Time is the latest addition to Sean Paul’s impressive catalog of hits, which spans over two decades and includes classics like Get Busy, Temperature, Baby Boy and Cheap Thrills. Sean Paul has also been supporting new talents on his label, such as Farenizzi and Looga Man, who have released their singles Hi N Lo and ‘Swagga Supreme, respectively.

Not slowing down anytime soon, as he plans to release more music and collaborations throughout the year. He is also set to perform at some of the biggest festivals and events around the world, including headlining the recent Out of this World Festival in Cayman Islands.

“Dancehall is truly a powerful genre and to be able to sustain for so many years is a blessing,” he told Overtime Media.”It’s important to stay connected to the ground and the new sounds that’s what keeps me around and successful all these years.”

Sean Paul is a true ambassador of dancehall music; his commanding voice has become a personification of the genre. He continues to make an immense contribution to the culture, garnering a global audience and consistently filling venues in over 120 countries and counting.

His monumental 21-track Dutty Rock, album, earned multi-platinum certification and the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, and a nomination in the category for Best New Artist, the first time a dancehall artist had garnered such a distinction, Overtime Media said. Songs such as Gimme The Light, Like Glue, I’m Still In Love With You and Get Busy, made it to the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Get Busy was Sean Paul’s first solo No 1 hit.

Through his 2006 album, The Trinity, Sean Paul was able to secure another solo No 1 hit, with Temperature, the11th track on the list. The song remains a scorching party starter driven by hammering percussion. The Trinity also went platinum, cementing his status as a hitmaker for which he is still recognised to date.

Sean Paul’s last album Scorcha, a Grammy-nominated project which was released in 2022, further epitomises his status as a hitmaker. The tenacious spirit of the award-winning act is partly owed to the culture of his birth and for this reason, he continues to pay homage to his Jamaican roots and represent as a proud music ambassador.

More info:

For Sean Paul and performances, visit his official website www.seanpaul.com or follow him on social media @duttypaul.