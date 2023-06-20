Rungetters whip Blue Devils in T10 Blast

Rungetters pacer Uthman Muhammad. Photo courtesy Dream XI T10 Blast -

RUNGETTERS whipped Blue Devils by nine wickets on Monday as action continued in the Dream XI T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Batting first after winning the toss, Blue Devils were skittled for 31 in 8.1 overs. Only one batsman, Brandon Ramdial, managed to reach double figures. There were three "ducks" in the innings as Rungetters' bowlers proved unplayable on the day.

Kenroy Williams was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for four runs. Uthman Muhammad (2/4) and Vikash Mohan (2/2) were also among the wickets.

In reply, Rungetters raced to victory in 2.5 overs, proving there were no devils in the pitch – only in the Blue Devils' minds.

Williams starred with the bat as well, slamming 32 from ten balls (three fours, three sixes). His fellow opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh, who was out for one, was the only casualty.

The other fixture between Parakeet Buccaneers and Samps Army Cocrico Cavaliers was abandoned.

The former were 57/4 after six overs when rain intervened. Opener Kjorn Ottley (20 off 13 balls) was run out, while Evin Lewis (11 off six), Leonardo Julien (17 off ten) and Adrian Cooper (duck) all fell to Avinash Mahabirsingh.

Action resumes on Tuesday with Soca Kings vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers at noon and Steelpan Players vs Giants TT by MAQ Group at 2.30pm.