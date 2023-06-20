Politics really has a morality of its own

NEW PNMITE: This screen-grab of a video shows former UNC member and chief economist in the office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika, shakes hands with PNM PRO and Government Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on signing to become a member of the PNM. -

THE EDITOR: Former prime minister Basdeo Panday was so right when he uttered the now famous and oft quoted sentence: Politics has a morality of its own.

As a retiree, I have time to not only relax and reflect, but to also read the newspapers.

I distinctly remember reading several stories in which former UNC senator Taharqa Obika trained his political guns on the ruling PNM administration. A check of Newsday's website showed headlines such as, "Mark, Obika slam 'backward' budget," and "Obika: 'Spirit blow' coming for Rowley."

So imagine my utter shock when I read in Newsday's online edition that this same man is now a formal, card-carrying member of the very PNM party he so vociferously attacked not too long ago.

Surprise gave way to wonderment as I marveled at Panday's foresight and insight into what passes as politics in our country.

Obika, one-time UNC senator and not only that, but Chief Economist in the office of the Opposition Leader, has defected to the PNM. Wow!

I mean in the grand scheme of things, this may not be a huge acquisition for the PNM, if we're being honest. But it's a huge body-blow for the UNC in terms of the optics, especially given recent defections of several members, and with a local government election fast approaching.

This is where the UNC and PNM differ.

For while we have seen people associated with the UNC readily leave it for what they perceive as being potentially greener political pastures, it is fairly safe to say that under Rowley's watch, you won't see any of his teammates sitting down with Kamla or Moonilal skinning teeth and signing membership forms.

This incarnation of the PNM is too disciplined for that kind of thing.

What I can say to Mr Obika, is best of luck to you sir.

I hope the PNM does not use you and then spit you out when their agenda is met. For if this happens, it's hardly likely that Mrs Persad-Bissessar or whoever leads the UNC down the road, will ever take you back.

I really hope you know what you are doing since the bridge to the House of the Rising Sun has been well and truly burnt for you and not even Rohan Sinanan can rebuild it!

But then again, any and everything is possible in TT politics, for as the old Silver Fox said, politics has a moraluty of its own.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando