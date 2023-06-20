PNM Tobago leader: Woman mentioned in audio clip took THA official to court

PNM Tobago Council Leader Ancil Dennis speaks at a PNM public meeting at the Calder Hall Community Centre in Tobago on Monday. Photo by David Reid

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis has revealed that a woman, whose name was mentioned in the controversial audio recording, had taken a senior Tobago House of Assembly (THA) official to court in August 2022.

But he could not say if the matter was completed or still pending.

Addressing a PNM political meeting on Monday night at the Calder Hall Multi-purpose Facility, Dennis also claimed the same woman was one of seven people hired by the THA to carry out political propaganda on social media.

The former chief secretary showed the audience a large image of the judgment summons on a screen, which identified the woman as the claimant and the senior official, the defendant.

Dennis said the official was asked to respond to the claim but did not and was taken to court on August 15, 2022.

As a result, Dennis claimed, the woman got a summons on December 6, 2022.

“But the part that troubled me the most is where it says, ‘You are coming to be examined on oath by the court, touching the means you have or have had since the date of the judgment, August 15, 2022, to pay the said sum in payment of which you have made default and also to show cause why you should not be committed to prison for such default.”

Dennis said on August 15, the official was initially asked to pay $42,642.04 but the fee, owing to statutory interest, rose to an additional $660.

Dennis posed some questions to the official and the woman.

“What is the nature of this court matter? Was this matter settled? Did (name called) pay the $40-odd thousand dollars that the court instructed him to pay? Or, was the matter dropped?”

He also wanted to know if the THA’s decision to hire the woman to spread propaganda was payback for dropping the matter.

“I will appreciate it if the answer to those questions are provided within 24 days.”

Dennis claimed on August 2, 2022, the THA agreed to the creation of seven executive positions called executive officers.

He added the woman began her tenure on a short-term contract at one of the divisions in May 2022.

But Dennis said the woman was not part of the initial batch of personal staff members for secretaries and assistant secretaries.

“She came in with the seven executive officers that were added some time in August 2022. She came in short term in May 2022 and by November 2, 2022, her employment was approved and back dated.”

He said although her employment was approved on November 2022, she was given a three-year contract from July 13, 2022- July 12, 2025 with a monthly salary of $13,833, a transportation allowance of $2,000 and a telephone allowance of $400.

“That is the payment for going on Facebook and posting propaganda on behalf of this THA administration.”

In his address, Dennis also urged supporters to rid Tobago of the current THA administration.

He said right-thinking people could not sit idly by and allow a chief secretary and his team, all of whom are under police investigation to continue to manage the affairs of the island.

“As long as they continue to be under investigation, whether they are charged or not, we are saying that in the court of public opinion, based on what all of us heard in that recording they do not deserve to be in office and in positions of power and leadership and, therefore, they must go.”