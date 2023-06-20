PM: I want no discussions with Farley unless there is a third party

PM Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister says he does not intend to have any future discussions with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine unless there is a third party present.

He made the statement on Monday night while addressing a PNM public meeting at the Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility, Tobago.

Under the constitution, the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary are supposed to meet at specific periods to discuss matters pertaining to Tobago.

During his address, Dr Rowley revisited the circumstances surrounding the absence of a Chief Administrator in the THA after Ethlyn John retired on May 17. He reiterated the THA administration was to blame for the office being empty.

Rowley said Augustine had developed a habit of telling untruths and withholding vital pieces of information.

He said during their discussions on the Chief Administrator issue, Augustine made a recommendation but withheld the fact that the THA had intended to take action against the person who was interdicted.

“Up to this point, I have spoken to him on the phone. We communicate on WhatsApp and we sit down and talk but I am telling you all from tonight, I want nothing to do with Farley unless there is a third party, “ Rowley said.

Referring to Augustine’s pre-recorded public briefing last Friday, in which he sought to clear the air on the audio recording controversy, the PM said, “It took him three weeks to come up with that Nansi story he came up with there last week.”

He also dismissed his allegation that two senior government ministers gave the THA $100 million and told the assembly to pay a Tobago contractor.

“I suspect that the two senior ministers is the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance.”

Rowley told audience nothing could be further from the truth.

“People of Trinidad and Tobago, yuh see lying politicians, is a disease.”

PNM Tobago Council political leader, Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe and THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris also spoke.