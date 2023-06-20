Man chopped, left dead in Chaguanas drain

After chopping and deliberately running over a man with an SUV, the male driver got out and dragged the motionless victim into a drain in Chaguanas before dawn on Tuesday.

The police found the unidentified victim in the drain along Lalla Street.

The killer remained at large up to Tuesday afternoon.

A police report said the murder occurred around 5.15 am. when residents were awakened by “a commotion” in the street.

A police report said first responders PCs Gaskin and Parks of the Chaguanas CID responded to a report of a man lying motionless on Lalla Street at around 5.48 am.

Residents reported seeing a man of East Indian descent chopping the victim.

The attacker got into a silver Kia Sportage and drove over the victim several times. It is believed that there were other occupants in the SUV.

The driver then got out and beat the motionless victim and dragged him along the road and into the nearby drain.

He got back into the SUV and drove off.

The victim was of African descent, dark-brown in complexion, medium-built, and about five foot nine inches tall. He was bareback and wearing jeans.

District medical officer Dr Ramadhin viewed and ordered the removal of the body, which was taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.