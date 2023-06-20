Man accused of killing ex-wife: I never stopped loving her

WILLAND MITCHELL, who is accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death at her workplace in San Fernando in 2010, says he never stopped loving her.

He also claimed he believed they were working towards reconciling and was hurt when she said she wanted to move on.

Mitchell testified at his trial on Tuesday. He is before a San Fernando jury charged with the murder of Sabrina Lalla-Mitchell on October 26, 2010, at Bavarian Motors on Todd Street, San Fernando.

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds is presiding over the trial, which is taking place at the O’Meara Judicial Centre in Arima. The judge, jurors, attorneys for the State and defence, and Mitchell are at the Arima court facility.

Mitchell admitted the couple had divorced but said they were working towards getting back together. He said while they lived separately, they were still intimate.

On the day of the incident, Mitchell said he picked up their sons from school and was on his way to drop them at Lalla-Mitchell's parents’ home when she called and asked him to drop them at her workplace.

When he did, he said Lalla-Mitchell met him outside by his car. Mitchell said his ex-wife told him she was “fed up,” their relationship was going nowhere and she wanted to move on as she was not in love with him any more.

“I felt very hurt.”

He also said Lalla-Mitchell threatened to take their children and prevent him from seeing them.

He said all he remembered was leaving Bavarian Motors after getting into his car and driving away. He said he was heading to La Romaine, where he was renting an apartment in a crime-infested area, and when he got to a traffic light, police intercepted him.

“I don’t recall anything else,” he said.

He did remember waking up in hospital, but not any of his alleged interactions with the police.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Mitchell’s testimony follows the formal testimony of the couple’s sons, who witnessed their mother’s death. Last week, the statements of the two, Seth and Shaydon, were read into evidence.

The boys were 11 and ten when Lalla-Mitchell was killed.

Formal statements by Lalla-Mitchell’s co-workers were also tendered into evidence while prosecutors made out their case against Mitchell. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of Lalla-Mitchell's stabbing has also been shown to jurors.

Lalla-Mitchell was stabbed multiple times. She suffered massive blood loss and also had defensive wounds.

Mitchell is represented by public defenders Stephen Wilson and Tamika Peters. Stacy Laloo Chung and Rebecca Trim Wright are prosecuting.