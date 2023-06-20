Lewis, Pennie add to Special Olympics medal haul

TT's Nathaniel Lewis, right, and Patrice Pennie with their equestrian medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany. -

TT's athletes two more medals to their tally at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany including a gold medal in equestrian on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Lewis, competing in division one of the level C1 equestrian dressage event, finished first with 82.353 per cent on board his horse Leo.

Andrea Diaz of El Salvador, riding Raffaello, claimed silver with 79.412 per cent and German Mia Wuensch accompanied by the horse Silva ended with 74.706.

Also in the C1 dressage division, TT’s Patrice Pennie copped silver in division one with 55.294 per cent, riding Flo.

Jente Comeine of Belgium, aboard Raffaello, won gold with 60.883 per cent and Sandra Stadler of Austria got 51.765 per cent to earn bronze with Bandit at her side.

TT competed in multiple swimming events on Tuesday, but some of the results were not confirmed up to press time.

The two medals earned by TT on Tuesday added to the gold medal won by Trent Bethel in the 1,500-metre open water swimming event on Monday.