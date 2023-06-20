La Romaine woman wants son's 2016 murder solved

Andrea Richardson, mother of Mark Richardson, who was murdered on Dottin street San Fernando in 2016. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Though there are no leads into the 2016 shooting death of her only son, 66-year-old Andrea Richardson hopes his killers will be caught and face the full brunt of the law.

Richardson told Newsday, "I do not know what is happening with the investigations. But to date, no one has been charged. I hope the police find and charge the people who killed my son.

"I don't know why anyone would have wanted him killed. He was not a gangster or anything."

June 16 marked the seventh anniversary of Mark Kern Richardson's death.

The 26-year-old was gunned down outside the gates of his apartment at Dottin Street, San Fernando, which he had only begun renting six months earlier.

At around 6 am, he was about to leave for work at an air-conditioning company at Caroni Savannah Road in Chaguanas. A car pulled alongside him, the occupant/s started shooting and then drove off.

Mark lived alone, was unmarried and had no children.

Not giving up hope of a breakthrough in the case, Richardson remembered him on Friday by attending Holy Mass at St Benedict's RC Church in La Romaine at 6.30 am.

She said the officiating priest, Fr David Khan, offered "special prayers" for him and other deceased people he mentioned by name.

"The feeling I got when he was just killed is not as bad now as it was then. This feeling would never go. On Wednesday, I was walking on my way to clean his gravesite, but the rain was heavy, and I turned back," Richardson said.

"His father died when he was just two-and-a-half years old."

Richardson,of La Romaine, has a surviving daughter.

The police confirmed that no one had been arrested or charged in connection with the murder.

Homicide Bureau Region III police are leading investigations.

Anyone with information can call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.