Ice cream vendor robbed of cash, lollies in Arouca

File photo of Ice Cream vendor

A 25-year-old ice cream vendor was robbed of cash and lollies in Arouca on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was riding his Creamery Lolly bicycle on First Street, Arouca, at around 1.30 pm when a man in a white hoodie approached, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The bandit stole several lollies and $500 from the vendor before running away through a nearby drain.

The vendor reported the incident to Arouca police, who are continuing enquiries.