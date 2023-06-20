Gonzales: No WASA plants affected by recent flooding

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales at the launch of WASA project in Scarborough, Tobago in November 2022. - File photo/David Reid

MINISTER of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales says areas in south and central Trinidad affected by recent flooding continue to have access to water, as no Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) plants were affected.

He was responding to questions in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, several areas in central and south Trinidad were flooded as riverine flood and high winds alerts were in effect.

Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo asked Gonzales if the ministry tested the potable water supply in these areas to ensure there was no contamination.

Gonzales said while WASA does not have the capacity to do water-quality testing, routine bacterial tests are done regularly and all water leaving the plants complies with the World Health Organization's water-quality standards.

Tancoo then asked whether residents of these areas have access to water to help with clean-up.

Gonzales said, "Luckily and fortunately, none of WASA's water treatment plants have been impacted (sic) by floods.

"Therefore, areas in central and south Trinidad continue to get their water in accordance with approved schedules."

In a separate question, Opposition MP Dr Lackram Bodoe asked Gonzales when two sections of the San Fernando to Point Fortin highway extension will get working street lights.

These areas are between South Oropouche to Delhi Road.

Gonzales said the section previously had working lights but there were "several incidents of vandalism and theft of cables, resulting in sections of the street-lighting circuit becoming non-functional and requiring remedial civil works."

He said the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) is working with Nidco (National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd) to provide "the necessary guidance" for full restoration.

He said this was expected to be fixed by March but has been delayed to September. He added that these sections are under construction.