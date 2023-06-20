Get a procurement regulator

THE EDITOR: The Office of Procurement Regulation Chairman's position has been vacant since January 11, with no official indication as to when that vacancy is to be filled.

This office is an important institution which needs capable and experienced leadership, so we need to have that appointment made without any further delay.

I am reliably informed that this important appointment is being actively considered, but we need to ensure that a sound decision is made in the public interest.

The inaugural regulator, Moonilal Lalchan, was appointed in 2018 after the job was advertised by President Carmona in 2017. So the precedent has been set to publicly invite applications for this position.

Mr Lalchan performed well, without any complaints or concerns being expressed, so his reappointment ought to be a priority if we are to operationalise this important new office to defend the public interest.

In the alternative, the President should activate a transparent process to appoint a suitable candidate without further delay.

The regulator's post has been vacant since January and President Kangaloo took office three months ago, so this vacancy now needs to be advertised.

AFRA RAYMOND

Former JCC president