Fix sinkhole in Manahambre Road

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: This is a direct, public appeal to Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.

Sir, there is a large sinkhole in the Manahambre Road about 300 metres from the Ste Madeleine Police Station and the health centre.

The sinkhole appeared during the height of the covid19 pandemic and surveys were done on about five separate occasions, but to date, no remedial work has started. And as the days go by, the sinkhole grows bigger and bigger.

Please use the influence of your office to have this sinkhole repaired and also repave the many potholes on the said Manahambre Road, from St Clement’s Junction to the St Charles Junction.

I say thank you, in anticipation of a positive response.

CHRISTOPHER PAUL

Via e-mail