Firearms, ammunition seized over weekend
POLICE of the north central and north eastern divisions seized a total of three firearms, as well as ammunition, over the weekend.
A press release said officers searched a park in Aranguez on Saturday where they found a pistol with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition.
On Sunday, police got information about a robbery with aggravation in Arima where two cars were stolen. One of the vehicles were recovered.
Police stopped a car being used by the suspects, who escaped.
However, one of them dropped a pistol with four rounds of ammunition while jumping over a wall.
After searching the vehicle, police also found a Beretta pistol with a loaded magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition.
The release added that in a separate exercise, 13 warrants were executed and 13 people arrested in the north central division.
Investigations into all matters are ongoing.
