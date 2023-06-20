Energy Ministry team to probe fatal accident at NiQuan

Allan Lane Ramkissoon -

THE Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has begun investigating the circumstances which led to the death of Allan Lane Ramkissoon while he was at work at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd.

Ramkissoon died on June 18 in

Colombia where he was being treated at a burns unit, three days after he was injured at NiQuan’s Pointe-a-Pierre plant.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said it had set up a team to investigate this fatal incident.

The team comprises three engineers – petroleum, chemical and mechanical – as well as a petroleum inspector. It has been mandated to determine the root cause and contributory cause or causes of the incident.

The ministry said it first received a report on June 15 of the incident at NiQuan, where Ramkissoon, a pipe-fitter, suffered severe burns while doing preparatory work for planned maintenance on the plant.

The ministry said it sent its condolences to Ramkissoon’s family and said it trusted all parties involved will co-operate with its team so that the incident can be properly investigated.

NiQuan also issued a statement on Tuesday on Ramkissoon's death after “an accidental flashfire at our Pointe-a-Pierre plant."

It said: “NiQuan Energy extends heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Ramkissoon, with the assurance that all appropriate measures are being taken to respond accordingly to the requirements of all parties.

“An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances of this unfortunate tragedy. All regulatory bodies have been notified.”