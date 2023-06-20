Duke at Labour Day March: I will not be distracted

THA assemblyman Watson Duke walks with supporters during his Labour Day March from Kings Bay to the Syd Gray Complex, Roxborough, Tobago on Monday. - David Reid

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Assemblyman for Roxborough/Argyle Watson Duke says he would not be distracted by his detractors.

On Monday, Duke hosted a labour day march from King’s Bay in Delaford to the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough.

Speaking to the few gathered at the end of the walk, he described the walk as a success.

“This walk was aimed at creating awareness, sensitising the people – it was achieved.”

He said the march was very symbolic with what was started, when the party (Progressive Democratic Patriots) was formed in 2015.

And with several residents openly stating their grievance with him, he said he would not be distracted by his detractors.

“We must never, never become distracted. If you become distracted, you’ll lose your way.”

He added: “Regardless of how hard they’ve tried – we’ve actually seen brothers selling out brothers, sisters selling out sisters for a little piece of money, for a little shop, for a little contract. We’re seeing that today in Roxborough – we have never lost our way.”

He said the things that he has and continues to fight for since 2015 to now, remains unchecked.

“We are fighting for autonomy, that remains unchecked. We must still get our autonomy. We must still have our rights to decide the basic things, the kind of economy we want to have. We must still decide our political status, we must still decide our social and cultural development in Tobago.

"These are things that Tobago must decide, and we began our fight for that.”

He said employment was also a challenge.