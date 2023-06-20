Deyalsingh: No patients 'adversely' affected by outages at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - AYANNA KINSALE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says while there were power outages at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex over the weekend, patients were not adversely affected.

He was responding to questions in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked by Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo whether he had received an incident report on this, he said yes.

Tancoo then asked if there were any reports of adverse effects to patients and Deyalsingh said there were "absolutely no" such reports.