Dalla Costa, Khan, Siewrattan win Lease singles titles

Louis Kale Dalla Costa plays a shot during the Boys 18 and Under Singles Final, of the Lease Operators Ltd. Junior Tennis Tournment at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday. - Anisto Alves

Kale Dalla Costa pulled off a brilliant comeback against Jamal Alexis to win the Boys 18 and Under Singles final, on the final day of the Lease Junior Tennis Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday.

Costa dug deep and held his nerves in the end to overcome a stubborn challenge from Alexis. The former took the first set 4-6, but Dalla Costa rebounded with a 6-0 drubbing to level the contest. Dalla Costa did not have it easy in the Super Tiebreak, but prevailed 10-8. In the semi-finals on Sunday, Costa won comprehensively 6-1, 6-3 over Beckham Sylvester while Alexis took care of Tim Pasea 6-1, 6-1.

Madison Khan swept aside Naomi Mohammed 6-2, 6-0 to lift the trophy in the Girls 16 and Under Singles. In the semis, Khan defeated Lilly Mohammed 6-0, 6-4, and Naomi Mohammed edged tournament favourite Brianna Harricharan 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

In the boys' equivalent, number-one ranked Kayden Siewrattan was victorious in the final against Daniel Rahaman in straight sets. Siewrattan and Rahaman had to separated by tiebreaks in the opening set, which the former took 7-6 (6). It was a little easier in the second set as Siewrattan closed out the contest 6-3. In the previous round, Siewrattan brushed aside Connor Carrington 6-1, 6-1 while Rahaman beat Christopher Khan 6-4,6-4.

The Senior Boys Doubles final went down to the wire in a thrilling encounter, but it was the pair of Alexis and Beckham Sylvester who narrowly defeated Dalla Costa and Pasea. The first two sets (6-0, 2-6) were split, but Alexis and Sylvester refused to lose and clinched a marathon Super Tiebreak 17-15. Alexis/ Sylvester won their semis 6-4, 7-5 against Zachery Byng/ Thomas Chung. In the other semis, Costa/ Pasea defeated Siewratan/ Aaron Subero 6-2,6-2.

The Senior Girls Doubles final was clinched by Makeda Bain and Shiloh Walker 6-4,6-0 over Harricharan and Eva Pasea.

The champs had earlier defeated Madison Khan and Zahra Shamsi 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. Harricharan and Pasea won their semi 6-4, 7-6 (3) vs Lilly and Naomi Mohammed.