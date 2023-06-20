Baffled over Soca Warriors selection

Soca Warriors (from left) Joevin Jones, Triston Hodge and Kevin Molino. -

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the senior men’s team on their qualification for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Like many other fans who regularly follow the Soca Warriors, the final 23 selected members is quite baffling.

Firstly, we recently played two friendlies against a full-strength Jamaica team in Jamaica and recorded a victory and a draw, to break an unhealthy record against these bitter rivals. That team which went to Jamaica was majority locals, who coach Angus Eve wanted to give an opportunity to impress, and they sure did.

Soon after, we had a game against Nicaragua, recalled some of the “big boys” and we lost at home. Subsequently, we had another friendly against Guatemala which we won away from home, which also included a local core of players.

So, why are these local players who were integral in winning games for the red, white and black are not being rewarded with selection?

What has Joevin Jones done to justify his selection in this team? Since Kevin Molino is in the team, Jones must be playing in the left-back position. How is Jones selected ahead of Russ Russell Jr, who has been in rip-roaring form for La Horquetta Rangers at left-back?

Molino who has been injured for some time, though an experienced player, has to regain his form in national colours unlike John Paul Rochford who has been kicking down the door to start in his position.

Levi Garcia is attracting interest across Europe playing as a right-winger, so why not play him at his best position and have a proper striker like Reon Moore leading the line, who coincidentally scored a winning goal against group Jamaica playing in Eve’s system?

Andre Rampersad has not justified his selection either. Justin Sadoo has shown his form for Defence Force and in Eve’s system. Then there are players who haven’t been capped like Leland Archer and Malcolm Shaw.

This is the Gold Cup; they shouldn’t be on the bench or getting their first caps at a major tournament like this, where aforementioned players should be. Yes Eve, your style is pragmatic, but you need legs, players with three lungs, technical quality, finesse on the ball and goals to do so.

Ranking foreign football over the local premier league, and who is from Carenage, is not the argument here. The argument is that players in national colours, whether attached to foreign or local clubs, who have impressed, performed and won football games under Eve leading up to the Gold Cup, should be playing under Eve in the such Gold Cup!

I am not the gaffer, and I have full faith in our most capped player Angus Eve. This is your team and your tactical set-up. Prove us, fans and the world, wrong. That is your cue, Maximus Dan – Fighter, Soca Warriors to the World!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas