AC PoS not playing for a draw vs Defence Force

AC Port of Spain's Duane Muckette shields the ball in a TT Premier Football League match vs Defence Force earlier this season. - Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League

DESPITE needing a draw to seal the TT Premier Football League title, head coach of leaders AC Port of Spain Walt Noriega said his team will be gunning for three points against runners-up Defence Force, in the final round on Saturday.

The teams will square off at the Arima Velodrome at 4 pm with everything at stake.

AC Port of Spain lead the standings with 55 points, two points ahead of Defence Force.

Noriega said his team will not be conservative.

“We will take the game as we take every other game. We go out to try to win the game,” Noriega said.

If the match is not going to plan, the strategy will change, Noriega said. “Worst-case scenario, if things not looking good we will settle for the draw, but we will go out to try to win the game.”

Many of AC Port of Spain’s players have been overlooked for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and as a result the team will benefit this weekend with a near full-strength team. Only goalkeeper Marvin Phillip will be missing in action.

AC Port of Spain midfielders Michel Poon Angeron, captain Duane Muckette, John-Paul Rochford and Che Benny have all seen playing time with the Soca Warriors over the past year, but were not selected for the Gold Cup, which kicks off on Saturday.

Muckette, Rochford and Benny have led the attack for AC Port of Spain this season providing goals and assists. Angeron plays as a busy holding midfielder.

Defence Force have quality of their own and will be fancying their chances. Attacking midfielder Reon Moore, who also missed out on national selection, will be a key player for the Army men.

The imposing figure of forward Brent Sam also stands in the way of AC Port of Spain winning the title. Justin Sadoo in midfield has also provided a number of assists to the Defence Force cause.

Noriega expects a tougher contest than their 3-0 victory over the "Teteron Boys" earlier this season.

“Defence Force also started off slow and as the season progressed they picked up form. Defence Force have the experience, they know about winning these titles and they are a quality team.

"It will be a good game, it will a challenging game. We are not taking them lightly. We know their strengths as well as we know some of their weaknesses, and we hope to capitalise on those weaknesses and execute on the day.”

In the absence of Phillip, goalie Jadel Poon-Lewis has delivered when called upon for AC Port of Spain. He has the trust of his coach and his teammates.

“We have a dependable second-choice goalkeeper in Jadel Poon. We will be all right,” Noriega said.

The AC PoS coach said he is proud of his players' execution of the team tactics. “The boys settled in well. They started to understand what we want from them…Game to game we got stronger with the understanding of how we want to play and how we want to win back the football. It augurs well for us going into this last game.”

Noriega has patterned his coaching style after English team Arsenal, which includes possession football and keeping the ball on the ground.

There has been stiff competition for places within the squad and Noriega believes this has kept his players sharp.

“They know that we have some quality players and they would have to fight for their position…I keep telling them not because you coming training guarantee you a pick on the team, but when you do get the chance you have to show that you can match with the boys.”