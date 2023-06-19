UNC: We are not focused on those who cross the floor

UNC senator Wade Mark. - Anisto Alves

The United National Congress (UNC) says it is not focused on those who cross the floor, but on the people’s interest.

Opposition senator Wade Mark made the assertion at the party’s weekly Sunday media briefing at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Port of Spain.

Mark was joined by temporary Opposition senator Dominic Smith.

Mark’s statement came after former UNC senator and chief economist at the Office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika joined the People’s National Movement (PNM) last Friday.

Three UNC local councillors have also switched sides to the PNM.

Mark said on Sunday, “In our constitution you have a right of freedom of association.

“The UNC is a voluntary organisation. You come, you associate with our vision, our mission, our strategic objective, our philosophy, our ideology. If for some reason and so on, you feel that you cannot continue to be part of the ideological framework, you are not able to continue to be part of the political/philosophical direction of the party you are free to leave, and we wish everybody well.”

Mark said the party’s focus was not those who were leaving, but it was “razor-sharp” focused on the Government, which, he said, was “pauperising and brutalising” the working people of Trinidad and Tobago.

He said the party was focused on “mobilising, educating and preparing” the people for a transition, where for the first time in eight or ten years, if the general election is called in 2025, the country can exhale.

The party’s focus was to get rid of the PNM led by Dr Keith Rowley.

“We are not concerned right now with who leaving or who ain’t leaving. We are concerned about the people’s interest and the people of TT. Their stomachs are burning, they can’t get three square meals. Some can’t even get a meal. They are hungry.

“Young people passing exams and graduating from UWI and selling KFC…They are at gas stations pumping gas. You have young bright graduands and they cannot contribute meaningfully to this country.”

The party was focused on educating the people with alternative policies and programmes, Mark added.

He said the first leg of getting rid of the Government was on August 14 at the local government elections.