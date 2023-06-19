Trent Bethel wins open-water gold at Special Olympics World Games

Trent Bethel shows off his Special Olympics World Games gold medal in Berlin, Germany. -

Trinidad and Tobago's Trent Bethel splashed to gold on Monday in the 1,500m open water swimming event at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany, earning this country's first medal at the 2023 competition.

The games, held in Berlin, began on June 17 and will end on June 25.

In the preliminary round, on Monday, Bethel finished with the fastest time of 13 athletes – 13 minutes, 23.8 seconds.

After athletes were grouped by age, gender and ability, he placed first in his division with a time of 20 minutes, 25.7 seconds. Placing second was Puerto Rico's Armando Renta Ramos (22.28.7), third was Rasheed Lawrence of the Cayman Islands (24.10.9) and fourth was Italy's Alessandro Pintus (24.43.0).

Fellow team TTO swimmers Shania Surujbally and Victoria Samuel placed fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 50m freestyle.

Surujbally competed in division FA04 and had a time of 44.76 seconds, and Samuel competed in the FA02 division and earned a time of 51.03 seconds.

Samuel won her 25m backstroke semi-final heat in 26.72 seconds.

Surujbally placed sixth in the 100m freestyle quarterfinal in one minute, 47.63 seconds.

Additionally, TT's Donovan Garib placed fourth in his 50m butterfly event with a time of 34.46 seconds.

In the field events, TT's Tershana Tempro leapt a distance of 2.43m in the long jump quarterfinals, and Melissa Nanan jumped 1.77m.

On the track, TT's Cadel Cuffy placed third in the 200m quarterfinal with a time of 24.06 seconds.