THA, PUBLIC UTILITIES MINISTER, WASA IN PIPE ROW

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

by Elizabeth Gonzales

TEMPERS flared between Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and Tobago House of Assembly’s Infrastructure, Quarries and Development Secretary Trevor James on the weekend over a pipe laying project at Shirvan-Store Bay Local Road Connector which could leave residents with dry taps.

The minister is now calling on Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher to investigate.

His call comes after police, on Friday, went to the work site demanding that the contractor on site remove all equipment, tools and tents off the roadway.

The instruction by the police to the contractor for the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) cited the recent injunction granted to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) which has temporarily stopped the THA from continuing with road works st Shirvan-Store Bay. The EMA took legal action against the THA which, it said, did not receive environmental clearance for the project.

However, in a release on Sunday, WASA said it was not a party to the proceedings currently before the court, nor was it in possession of court documents. The authority said after the THA communicated by letter on Friday, police officers went to the work site on Saturday, demanding the contractor remove his equipment.

The minister and WASA said checks with the assistant commissioner of police in Tobago revealed that no instruction came from his office.

Tobago’s ACP Collis Hazel confirmed he gave no instructions to the officer neither was he aware of that actions by his officers.

Gonzales and WASA said they will be writing to the commissioner to have the matter thoroughly investigated.

On Saturday, Gonzales revealed to Newsday that three weeks after the sod-turning ceremony for the construction of a 7.6-kilometre pipeline from Signal Hill to Store Bay Local Road, the THA stopped project. Gonzales slammed the THA, labelling their motives as petty and driven by political foolishness.

James could not be reached for comment but on Sunday, the division denied this is true. The division claimed it wrote to WASA informing the authority it could not provide oversight for the pipe laying project because of the injunction.

The division said it asked that work stop until June 22, when it expects the court matter to come to an end.

WASA accused the THA of stopping the pipe-laying project without providing a proper basis for so doing.

Meanwhile, Gonzales told Newsday he stands by his comments.

“Now that I put the issue of their moves to undermine the project out in the public domain, they are now seeking to distant themselves. Why did they send police to stop the work when they are aware that WASA received all statutory approvals for its work? The police commissioner should investigate the conduct of the police officers who went on the worksite to stop the lawful work of WASA and its contractor on an important water-supply improvement project.

“I am not worried. We are focused on our responsibility to improve public utilities service to all our citizens. Where there is unauthorisd or illegal obstruction, we will seek the protection of the courts.”