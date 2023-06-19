Our annual flooding dilemma

Flooding in Roopsingh Street, Sangre Grande in January. - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Persistent rainfall in Trinidad and Tobago, coupled with the issue of plastics obstructing drainage systems and waterways, are major contributors to our annual flooding dilemma.

The responsibility of cleaning drains falls on central government through borough councils, but the lack of timely allocation of funds by Government hampers their efforts.

Consequently, the environment suffers with dirty beaches and marine life trapped in plastic-infested nets. Urgent action is required to ensure proper funding is provided to borough councils, enabling them to effectively address these environmental challenges and safeguard the well-being of the nation.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings