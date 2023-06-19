Massy worker dies after accident at Niquan plant

Allanlane Ramkissoon -

INJURED worker Allanlane Ramkissoon has died, three days after being burnt in an accident at the NiQuan Energy gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant at the former Petrotrin compound at Pointe-a-Pierre. His employer issued a statement on Sunday titled: Incident at NiQuan Energy Services Ltd Facility

It said: "Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd is deeply saddened by the passing of our employee Allanlane Ramkissoon who was involved in an incident at NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd on Thursday, June 15.

"Mr Ramkissoon was being treated at a specialist facility, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday, June 18."

The Massy Group extended its condolences to Ramkissoon's family and loved ones and said it continued to support his family during this difficult time.