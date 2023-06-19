Karma chameleon

AS TOLD TO BC PIRES

My name is Nadita Maharaj and I am a speech, language and swallow therapist

I was born and bred and lived all my life in Laventille, the heart of Port of Spain, walking distance to downtown. I’m the last of three girls. My sisters Sharon and Sandra – don’t ask me where I got my name – are both married and have three daughters and two daughters. My father is kinda like surrounded by women. My parents are traditional Indians, so they have very long names. My dad is Sieunarine Maharaj and my mom has an even longer name, but we just call her Sumati. She was a Maharaj from Enterprise before she married my dad. My sisters live in the west and I live in Woodbrook.

I tried being married for two years. In 2010, I got married to this proper Kiwi guy, who lives in New Zealand. Scenery: amazing; place: beautiful, untouched. However I had no friends, no family and it’s not a “jump on the plane and come back to Trinidad in four hours.” It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t cheap.

I am a Trini, and a Trini needs that constant stimulation by family, friends, environment. Things they’re used to: the beach; the music; the sounds; the rhythms of life. Nothing against the place, but that is what I missed in New Zealand.

Me and my ex-husband are still talking about reigniting something. (Our breakup) wasn’t an issue about us. A lot of it was

because I was very unhappy. I had no one to turn to. If we’d moved to Trinidad, we might still be together. My brothers-in-law say that, if he was here, he’d be liming with them and we’d have a drink together and talk.

There are plans for my ex to visit. He has to spend more time here (if we’re) getting back together.

Trinidad is not like any other place in the world. He has to lime the way I lime. With family who are like friends.

Growing up in a largely African, urban community was wonderful. I’m fourth-generation Laventille, and it was totally different from what it’s turned into in the last decade. In terms of crime, etc. The older heads still respect Mum and Dad, but the younger ones don’t care much. About anything. It’s very different.

My first school was St Theresa’s Girls’ RC. I passed for my first choice, Holy Name Convent. I was torn between becoming a nutritionist and a teacher. I went to UWI for a BA in linguistics and literature with education. I always felt, you put me in front of a classroom and I can learn it, I can master it. If you’d asked me to be a doctor, I felt I could get through the classes. I didn’t know what my heart wanted then, so I did what was closest, which was teaching.

I am a practising Hindu and do go to temple, but (Catholic school) made me very proficient in the religion.

I believe in all the manifestations of Hindu gods and what they represent. The multiple “gods” represent different things. Hanuman I see as strength, as power. Each god represents one thing in daily life that you’re going to focus on, whether it be education, wealth of any kind, whatever.

I think I’m more of a spiritual Hindu than BC Pires’ suggestion that I’m a cafe Hindu. I believe in reincarnation. I go to temple, I have my prayers, I have utmost respect. But personally, I am more spiritual.

It’s because of my spiritual belief that I’m a good clinician. In a sense. It gives me a sense of grounding.

“You’re good at this. You can do this. Put a smile on your face and find that clarity.” That’s how I use God and prayer: to channel my energy within my own self.

I’m a liberal. I’m not conservative.

I taught at St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, from 2003-2010, when I resigned from the Ministry of Education, but I took no-pay leave in 2008 to pursue my MSc in speech and language therapy in Reading, England. There were so many children in the secondary school system everywhere that honestly needed help. Perhaps they were undiagnosed with dyslexia or a learning disability. In many cases, in schools like St Joseph’s, perhaps they were there because they had a connection.

My father is very open-minded. I guess that’s where I got it from.

To relax, I meditate and do yoga alone in the morning. I love to read. But I don’t get much time to read non-clinical books. And then my sister’s limes.

Speech and language therapy is my calling. I would have it no other way. People ask me to go back to teaching. I will, if push come to shove, as the Trini says, but I will not give up being a speech and language therapist.

I have two clinics, one in Woodbrook and the other in Lange Park. And I do my hospital visits as called.

Speech and language therapy isn’t just speech: it’s speech and language. And the hidden one: swallow.

We speech and language and swallow therapists see a population from birth to 99 years. In that gap, you have feeding issues, swallowing issues, paediatric feeding, adult and middle-aged feeding issues. We also see anyone with acquired – say through injury – or congenital disorders: you’re born with Down Syndrome, you have cerebral palsy. Anything that affects your ability to speak or communicate.

The stigma attached to acknowledging a child had a special need is slowly dissipating.

Difficulty with swallowing is called dysphagia. Anything that affects the muscles and nerves needed for swallowing will cause dysphagia. Neurological diseases, degenerative disorders like Parkinson’s Disease. Alzheimer’s. Traumatic brain injury. Cancer.

Anything that affects a patient’s ability to swallow, we are called in. We do a swallow assessment and evaluation.

And come up with a management plan that best suits that patient. It’s not a one-size-fits-all.

If you were abroad, you’d be a speech and language therapist in a paediatric or an adult centre.

In Trinidad, you come back, you can’t choose. The Ministry of Education doesn’t have a speech and language therapy department. We’re not hired by schools, no. So a lot of us go across the board.

Aphasia or dysphasia – not swallowing, dysphagia, with the “g” – is loss of language. You’ve had a stroke, you will need speech and language therapy.

For swallow evaluation with people with degenerative disorders, we see them more than once, with gaps, like every three months.

Seeing patients is always a thrill for me. You never know what’s going to walk through that door!

The best thing about the job is getting to laugh and smile every day. Getting to feel like it’s not a job, although it’s a wonderful job. Getting to interact with people of all ages. The bad thing is the reports, the bane of existence of any therapist. Having to sit at a computer and write eight-to-15-page reports for hours!

To me, a Trini is a resilient human. The word chameleon comes to mind – not because Trinis change their colour to avoid danger.

I think we are colourful chameleons. A Trini is adaptable to any environment you put them in. So that’s my meaning of chameleon. I could have adapted to New Zealand. I just needed my friends and family.

To me, Trinidad and Tobago means comfort. In every way. Family. Places to worship. Recreation – fete, if you need comfort from tension; and beaches, if you need sensory comfort from mental stress. The comfort of friendships.

