Kamla to trade unions – Retrench Rowley

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

AS TT celebrates the 86th anniversary of Labour Day and weeks before the local government election, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is advising unions to do to the Government what it has done to some 150,000 workers over the past eight years – retrench them.

She issued the call while underscoring that under the PNM regime mass retrenchment has been the order of the day under the guise of restructuring.

“I call on the Labour Movement and all working people to stand firm and send an unmistakable and unequivocal message to this oppressive and vicious Rowley-led PNM regime by retrenching them on August 14, in all fourteen corporations.”

In her Labour Day message, Persad-Bissessar asserted, “This country erred by giving the PNM a chance in 2015 and 2020. We have seen the oppressive, brutal and cruel nature of this criminal administration.

“Enough is enough. Don’t tote, vote. Vote them out on August 14, 2023.”

She offered the UNC as the alternative to return good governance to the people of TT, describing the party as “the government-in-waiting.”

She also recognised the labour movement and the working class for " toiling under the most oppressive and brutal conditions ever witnessed since the 1930s."

“Never before have workers faced such a concerted and calculated assault and vicious attacks by the worst anti-worker, anti-labour, anti-trade union and anti-people government as under this vicious and wicked Rowley-led regime.”

She also said citizens were faced with rising crime levels, high unemployment, lack of opportunities, as well as a cost of living crisis.

“The PNM in its various incarnations has ruthlessly eroded the base of organised labour. We just have to recall the unjustified closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd.

"All other countries involved in sugar production are still in business, just as all the countries that had been involved in oil refining are still in business and taking advantage of the high fuel prices while TT cannot even produce bitumen to patch our horrible roads.”

She said the PP administration settled over 133 collective agreements at close to $6 billion while in office, but none has been settled since 2015.

Persad-Bissessar also said it was painful to witness public-sector workers being forced to accept four per cent salary increases or abide by whatever is imposed on them by the special tribunal.

“The Rowley-led PNM knows how to apply the law in an oppressive manner. They do not rule for the benefit of the people of TT. This provision in the law is harsh and oppressive and must be changed to reflect the norms of the industrial relations practice of three-year agreements.”

She also said any attempt by the Government to broad the scope of essential services to include the oil and gas sector should not be allowed.

Persad-Bissessar pledged that a UNC government will review laws on essential services and independent collective bargaining processes, revise the proliferation of contract employment throughout the public service, and fight against the privatisation and contracting of workers employed in the Board of Inland Revenue and the Customs and Excise Division, when it returns to office.

She also called on the prime minister to lay the report of the commission of inquiry into the Paria diving tragedy in Parliament when it is completed.