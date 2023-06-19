I am no member of Re-United Farmers party

From left: PEP political leader Phillip Edward Alexander, leader of the United Farmers Alliance Davica Thomas and pundit Donny Samlal at a media conference at Movie Towne, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: When Caroni (1975) Ltd was closed down, farmers were invited to accept VSEP packages. This was supposed to allow us to legally live on and use the land for our crops.

However, the reality is many of us have never received any documents to confirm ownership and occupation. We were forgotten and are being called squatters.

I have been trying to secure the land myself for several years. Last year, I heard about a movement called the Re-United Farmers which claimed to be fighting for former Caroni workers.

I visited their office and paid a membership fee of $200. I attended several meetings and heard speeches from attorneys.

On each occasion, my understanding was that Re-United Farmers and their attorneys were attempting to secure legal documents for us. It finally seemed as though we were being heard and I trusted them.

Earlier this year, we were told to gather at the Ministry of Agriculture for a meeting with the minister.

When we got there, we were told there was no meeting and we were there to protest and drop off a letter. I was not told prior to the meeting that it was a protest and I did not agree with that approach.

But I was already there and I was told it would help us, so protest we did. I was told the ministry responded and told lawyers that the VSEP packages will be given out shortly.

On March 13, we were invited to yet another meeting in Montrose. There were over 300 people in attendance. We were told a legal team had met with the minister.

We were told that we were represented at that meeting and the minister gave assurances the lands and all documents will be distributed shortly. In fact they went on to say within the next month.

Sadly, this was another broken promise. Three months have past and our lands have not been distributed. Either the minister has not kept his word or lawyers were lying.

I tried getting more information from the Re-United Farmers’ office in Chaguanas but that office was closed. I do not know what is happening with this group. I am back to where I started.

Despite paying to join a group that promised to help former Caroni workers, I have not been assisted. Instead, I saw on the news on June 14, that the Re-United Farmers has 35,000 members and is now a political party that will contest the local government election.

I also saw in the news that Re-United Farmers have formed a coalition with the PEP and will contest the election against the UNC.

I did not know the group had turned into a political party. I am no member of this party. I am a lifetime member of the UNC, and will not be in a group that intends to contest an election against my party.

I am unhappy. I want a refund of my $200 and also a public apology from these people who lied to me.

BRIAN LAL

Felicity farmer